COVID-19 Pandemic: After Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra Takes Up WHO's 'Safe Hands Challenge' and Further Nominates Nick Jonas, Amitabh Bachchan for Same

Priyanka Chopra taking Safe Hands Challenge (Photo Credits: Instagram)

WHO is instructing about all the necessary precautions to be taken while handling the current global outbreak of COVID-19. As he governments of countries like Italy, Iran, France, US and India get ready to curb its spread, celebs are doing their bit on informing their fans about the seriousness of this pandemic and why staying indoors is the only way out. Amid multiple challenges currently on Instagram, the one that's suggested by WHO is probably gaining the most momentum.

After Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra is the new celebrity name to have the 'safe hands' challenge and her video is super fun. PeeCee took to her Instagram account to share her 'safe hands challenge' video while humming a song written by her man, Nick Jonas. "Wherever you are washing hands - it's a simple thing to do, let's do for me and you, wherever you are washing hands," are the words of her song and they make so much sense. The actress further commented, "That's all it takes, 20-25 seconds. Do it for your safety, do it for your family's safety and let's beat this pandemic," towards the end of her video and we think it totally made our day. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Send 'Positive Vibes' To Fans Amid Coronavirus Outbreak (Watch Video).

Check Out Priyanka Chopra's Video

Though PeeCee is a bit late in taking up the challenge, her efforts matter the most. She further nominated Nick Jonas, Mindy Kaling and Amitabh Bachchan to take up the challenge and we are looking forward to their videos.

Earlier the actress posted a video of hers clapping from the balcony of her US residence to show her support for the medical staff working tirelessly in India. The girl sure knows how to justify her 'Desi Girl' tag and there's no one who can take it away from her.