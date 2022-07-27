Bollywood actor Vijay Varma is one of the most acclaimed actors who brings his own set of acting skills that set him apart. Now, Vijay is all set to be seen in the highly anticipated project, Darlings with Alia Bhatt. At the super grand and fun trailer launch, Varma shared how he got on board the project, and on working with Alia Bhatt in the film. Vijay Varma recalled that he broke out in a happy dance and moon walk when he got the call for Darlings. Darlings Trailer Out! Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew’s Hilarious Dark Comedy Film To Arrive on Netflix on August 5 (Watch Video).

Sharing his excitement, he said: "So when I read the script I knew this script is absolutely fabulous, it's radical, it's whack, it's electric it's filled with humour and so many things but I was very scared to take this part. "I took a couple of meetings with Jasmeet to understand will I be able to? I need to bring in whole such things happened and then very gently and very nicely Jasmeet got hold of me and got me to do the film." He also shared how their director, Jasmeet accompanied him to meetings and finally got hold of the actor and convinced him to do the film. Darlings Teaser: Alia Bhatt Shares Spine-Tingling Sneak Peek For Her Netflix Film, Co-Starring Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew (Watch Video).

Vijay will be reuniting with his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt for the film but this time, he's cast opposite her. Interestingly, a source close to the talented actor had earlier also revealed, "Alia and Vijay had worked together for Gully Boy the first time and she was so impressed by his performance that she actually recommended him for 'Darlings' since she was co-producing the film. And, everyone in the team immediately hopped on board for Vijay."

Vijay has been shooting non stop since last year for his multiple upcoming projects going from Rajasthan to Varanasi to UP and Mumbai. His super interesting line-up ahead includes Darlings- With Alia Bhatt, Devotion of Suspect X- With Kareena Kapoor Khan by Sujoy Ghosh, Dahaad with Sonakshi Sinha by Reema Kagti, Sumit Saxena's untitled next and Mirzapur season 3.

