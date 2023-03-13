Actress Kangana Ranaut has praised Deepika Padukone, who was one of the presenters at the 95th Academy Awards, and said that she stands as a testimony to the fact that Indian women are the best. Kangana took to Twitter and Instagram, where she said that Deepika was looking beautiful. Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone Introduces the 'Naatu Naatu' Team From RRR to Perform the Song Live at the 95th Academy Awards (Watch Video).

"How beautiful @deepikapadukone looks, not easy to stand there holding the entire nation together, carrying its image, reputation on those delicate shoulders and speaking so graciously and confidently. Deepika stands tall as a testimony to the fact that Indian women are the best, " Kangana wrote on Monday.

Deepika was the celebrity presenter, who announced that the song 'Naatu Naatu', which brought India an Oscar, will be performed on the stage. She even called the number a "total banger". Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone Stuns with Retro Hollywood Glamour in Black Off-Shoulder Gown with Gloves and Statement Necklace on Red Carpet (View Pics and Video).

The actress said: "An irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats and killer dance moves to match with, have made this next song a global sensation. It plays during a pivotal scene in RRR, a movie about real-life friendship between Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaran Bheem. In addition to being sung in Telugu and illustrating the film's anti-colonial themes, it's also a total banger."

She further mentioned: "It has earned millions of views on YouTube and TikTok, has audiences dancing in movie theatres all around the world and is also the first song ever from an Indian production to be nominated for an Oscar. Do you know 'Naatu' - because if you don't, you're about to."

The song was crooned on stage by Kaala Bhairava as the international dancer grooved to the electrifying beats and the livewire lyrics of the song.

