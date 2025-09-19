Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone recently exited the sequel of Nag Ashwin's 2024 magnum opus, Kalki 2898 AD. The production house behind the pan-India blockbuster, Vyjayanthi Films, took to social media and informed fans that they have parted ways with the actress as they could not arrive at an "amicable partnership." The news has sent shockwaves through the industry and fans. According to a report in News18, in 2012, Deepika Padukone had exited Abbas-Mustan's action thriller Race 2 after filming for six days. ‘25% Fee Hike, 7-Hour Work Shift’: Did Deepika Padukone’s Big Demands Lead to Her Sudden Exit From ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Sequel? Here’s What We Know.

When Ramesh Taurani Accused Deepika Padukone of Being Unprofessional

Back in 2012, Deepika Padukone grabbed headlines after she walked out of Abbas-Mustan's Race 2. The action thriller starring Saif Ali Khan, Anil Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernadez was already in production when the actress exited after shooting for six days. In an interview with the Times of India, producer Ramesh Taurani expressed his disappointment regarding the same and shared how he felt disrespected after her sudden withdrawal.

Deepika Padukone Exits ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Sequel

This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, We have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like… — Vyjayanthi Movies (@VyjayanthiFilms) September 18, 2025

He said, "The saddest part is that Deepika was supposed to meet me on January 27. At the last minute, she texted to say that she would not be coming, but her manager would explain her concerns and 'find a way for us to work together'. Deepika was in Mumbai from January 27 to January 31 but refused to answer my calls, reply to messages or meet me. IIn my 25 years in the industry, Ive never been so disrespected by any actor and we have worked with the biggest and the best."

The Hollywood Offer

At that time, Deepika Padukone's manager had reportedly informed Ramesh Taurani that she was backing out of Race 2 because she had received an offer for a Hollywood project. Shortly after, the actress flew to the US. When she returned, Ramesh Taurani visited her on the sets of Cocktail to resolve the issue, but she was unwilling to cooperate.

Recalling the incident, Taurani said, "We tried everything to convince her not to do this. I really tried to find a way to work things out with Deepika. Unfortunately, she was not willing to budge and did not even show an ounce of remorse for the massive inconvenience caused to us, our actors and our senior directors. After this, I had no choice but to file a complaint against her in the AMPTPP and CINTAA. I am deeply saddened by this unprofessional behaviour." ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Sequel: Deepika Padukone Exits Film, Vyjayanthi Movies Says Project ‘Deserves Commitment and Much More’ (View Post).

What Do Latest Reports Say?

Now, a latest report in India Today suggests that Deepika Padukone's exit from Kalki 2898 AD sequel was due to her role being significantly reduced. The report said that the sequel was originally designed to be centred around Deepika Padukone's character Sumathi aka SUM 80. However, a few days back, the makers of the film informed her that there had been changes in the script and her role was almost reduced to a cameo. This unexpected change seems to have sparked the altercation.

