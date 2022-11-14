Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary on November 14, 2022. The couple tied the knot at Lake Como, Italy in 2018 and it was an extremely intimate affair. Later they had a bash for their industry friends and overall, their wedding soiree was an extremely grand affair. After delivering multiple hits together and after dating for six long years, DP and Ranveer decided to take the next big step and have a happily ever after. Deepika Padukone Is A Lucky Wife! The Many Times Birthday Boy Ranveer Singh Has Proved That He Is Husband Goals.

Even before their wedding, Deepika and Ranveer gave us tons of memories to cherish. From their promotional events to magazine photoshoots, their palpable chemistry was evident and there was never a jodi as hit as theirs. Ranveer is probably her strongest supporter and she adores him like no one else. A power couple in the truest sense, DP and Ranveer are like a match made in heaven. #DeepVeer fans have fallen in love with their relationship over and over again and each time, the couple has managed to warm their hearts like never before. Today, to celebrate their union and the bond that they share here's reminiscing some of their adorable moments together. Deepika Padukone Slyly Quashes Divorce Rumours With Ranveer Singh on Megan Markle's Podcast.

Let's have a quick look.

Ranveer Singh - Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ranveer Singh - Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ranveer Singh - Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ranveer Singh - Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ranveer Singh - Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ranveer Singh - Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ranveer Singh - Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On that note, here's wishing the couple a very happy wedding anniversary.

