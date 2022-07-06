Apart from being a versatile actor, Ranveer Singh, undoubtedly, carries the tag of the Best Husband as well. The 'Simmba' star has spared no occasion to shower love on wife Deepika Padukone. On his 37th birthday, let's check out some of the pictures that show off this 'ideal husband'. Ranveer Singh Birthday: Flamboyance Runs in Her Persona and... Wardrobe Too!

Ranveer is never afraid to display affection for wife Deepika Padukone- be it going down on his knees to accept an award from her giving her a kiss on stage- he has covered all grounds of PDA.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Every girl’s dream is to be with a guy who looks at you the way Ranveer looks at Deepika.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The ‘Simmba’ actor always makes sure to appreciate and share all the great work that his wife does. He never lets go of any moment to say how proud and lucky he is as a husband. He did not forget to join Deepika as she got her own wax statue at the Madame Tussauds in London.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Ranveer usually treats his fans with romantic pictures along with captions like 'Biwi no 1', 'DP 2'. 'O! original toh mere pass hai' and so on making sure that husband goals are way on top.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

From hitting the gym together to constantly laughing when in each other's company it is hard to miss the chemistry of 'Deepveer'.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

The Aww couple moment- Deepika and Ranveer stunned everyone at their wedding reception. While posing for the paparazzi at The Leela Palace Hotel in Bangalore, Ranveer's caring gesture by fixing the saree of his wife showed how madly in love he is with her. The picture is proof of the best husband’s goals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

What do you think about the birthday boy’s husband’s goal? Isn’t he too cute to handle?