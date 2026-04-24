Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi has broken his silence regarding reports that he received a INR 1 crore bonus from the makers of the blockbuster franchise Dhurandhar. In a video that was briefly uploaded to social media before being deleted, the actor clarified the situation with his signature humour, effectively putting an end to the speculation. Rakesh Bedi’s ‘Bacha Hai Tu Mera’ Funny Memes Go Viral As Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’ Wins Big at Global Box Office.

Rakesh Bedi Clarifies INR 1 Crore Bonus Rumours for ‘Dhurandhar’

Responding to widespread media reports that producers Aditya and Lokesh Dhar had doubled his remuneration following the film’s historic success, Bedi stated that the money has not yet reached him. "I have been reading that I got an INR 1 crore bonus. Mere account mein toh nahi aaya (It hasn't come into my account)," the actor reportedly said in the now-deleted clip.

Did Rakesh Bedi Really Receive INR 1 Crore Bonus for ‘Dhurandhar’?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NDTV Movies (@ndtvmovies)

The actor’s reaction comes after several entertainment outlets claimed he was rewarded for his breakout performance as Jameel Jamali. While Bedi did not deny the possibility of a gesture from the makers, his comment suggests that the specific "INR 1 crore cheque" narrative may have been exaggerated or premature.

The Origin of the Rumours

The rumours began circulating earlier this week, suggesting that the Dhurandhar makers were so impressed by the viral popularity of Bedi’s character that they decided to grant him a massive bonus. Initial reports claimed that while Bedi was paid INR 50 lakh for his work across both films, the producers had handed him an INR 1 crore cheque as a token of gratitude.

Bedi’s character, a Pakistani politician with a surprising narrative twist, became the "dark horse" of the franchise. His dialogue, "Bachcha hai tu mera," became a staple in the meme world, contributing significantly to the film's INR 1,300+ crore box office run.

The clarification video, which was reportedly part of a casual interaction, was deleted shortly after it began gaining traction on platforms like Instagram and X (formerly Twitter). The reason for the deletion remains unknown, leading to further curiosity among fans.

Some industry insiders suggest the video might have been removed to avoid any friction with the production house or because it was part of an unreleased interview. Neither Jio Studios nor director Aditya Dhar has issued an official statement regarding the payment or the bonus.

'Dhurandhar' Success

Dhurandhar and its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, have emerged as two of the biggest hits in Indian cinema history. Starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, and Sanjay Dutt, the films have been praised for their high-octane action and strong supporting cast. Aditya Dhar to Release ‘Dhurandhar’ Behind-the-Scenes Documentary in Theatres Amid Record Box Office Success.

For Rakesh Bedi, a veteran of over 40 years in the industry, the role of Jameel Jamali has sparked a professional resurgence. Regardless of the bonus status, the actor confirmed in recent interviews that the love he has received from the audience for this role is "the biggest reward" of his career.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 12:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).