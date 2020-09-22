Bollywood industry is right now witnessing a major drugs controversy. Many names from the entertainment industry cropped up. Amid them also came up actress Dia Mirza's name. Now, the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actress has denied the allegations of her involvement in drug controversy in strong worded tweets. She also slammed the reporting of the same that affected her reputation. Salman Khan's Legal Team Denies Actor's Involvement With Kwan Talent Management Agency In Any Capacity (View Statement).

In the series of tweets, she wrote, "1) I would like to strongly refute and categorically deny this news as being false, baseless and with mala fide intentions. - Continued." In another tweet she added, "2) Such frivolous reporting has a direct impact on my reputation being besmirched and is causing damage to my career which I have painstakingly built with years of hard work. - Continued."

She further added,"3) I have never procured or consumed any narcotic or contraband substances of any form in my life. I intend to pursue the full extent of legal remedies available to me as a law abiding citizen of India. Thanks to my supporters for standing by me. Dia Mirza."

Dia Mirza Denies Rumours

1) I would like to strongly refute and categorically deny this news as being false, baseless and with mala fide intentions. - Continued — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) September 22, 2020

Actress On Her Reputation

2) Such frivolous reporting has a direct impact on my reputation being besmirched and is causing damage to my career which I have painstakingly built with years of hard work. - Continued — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) September 22, 2020

Dia On The Drugs Involvement Rumours

3) I have never procured or consumed any narcotic or contraband substances of any form in my life. I intend to pursue the full extent of legal remedies available to me as a law abiding citizen of India. Thanks to my supporters for standing by me. Dia Mirza — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) September 22, 2020

Earlier, Salman Khan's team quashed the rumour of his link up with the Kwan Talent Management Agency that is in the controversy too. The team stated that the actor has no direct or indirect links with the agency.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 22, 2020 07:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).