The drug controversy has grappled the Bollywood industry since past few weeks. Talent Management Agency KWAN is one of the organizations that has cropped up in this row. However, amid this, superstar Salman Khan's name also started floating in relation to this agency and the drugs controversy. Now, actor's legal team has replied to the same, quashing his link with the agency directly or indirectly. Kangana Ranaut Takes Dig At Deepika Padukone After Latter's Name Crops Up In Drug Controversy.

The official statement from Khan's team says, "Certain sections of the media are falsely reporting that our client Mr. Salman Khan, a leading Indian actor, has a majority stake in the talent management agency KWAN Talent Management Agency Private Limited. It is clarified that Mr. Salman Khan has no stake, directly or indirectly, in Kwan or any of its group entities. It is requested that media refrains from publishing false reports about our client. Anand Desai, DSK Legal."

For the uninitiated, the talent management agency is currently in the row due to an alleged leaked chat between its employee Karishma and actress Deepika Padukone. A screengrab of the chat between 'D' and 'K' from 2017 claims about the interaction of these two over availability of drugs.

