Dibakar Banerjee is one of those directors who likes to make movies when he wants to make movies. He never feels the need to release movies after movies just because everyone thinks he is a brilliant director. His last release Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar may not have seen a rousing welcome at the theatres but its digital release more than compensated for it, in terms of appreciation. The film is streaming on Amazon Prime and has developed a newfound fanbase due to that. We aren't surprised at all. Since his first movie, Banerjee has made it amply clear he doesn't believe in doing the regular commercial shiz. Instead, he will spin a realistic story and make it commercial. Khosla Ka Ghosla, Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! is a perfect example of the same. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar Movie Review: Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor Subvert Your Expectations in Dibakar Banerjee’s Dark Thriller (LatestLY Exclusive)

Thus on his birthday today, we thought for people who can't stop raving about SAPF, we will tell them about other gems of the prolific director called Dibakar Banerjee.

Khosla Ka Ghosla

Banerjee debuted with this hilarious situational comedy about the land-grabbing mafia. Be it the wicked Boman Irani or the timid Anupam Kher or the youthful Praveen Dabbas or the wily Ranvir Shorey or the very chirpy Tara Sharma, it's as if all the 'stars' aligned to make this small yet fascinating movie.

Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!

Based on the mischiefs of Devinder Singh alias Bunty, a real-life super-chor, Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! was one of those films that gave support to the rise of an unconventional hero, Abhay Deol. Carrying forward with the wry sense of humour from Khosla Ka Ghosla, OLLO was breezy, fun and quite amusing to watch.

Love Sex Aur Dhoka

Even before anybody could think about it, Dibakar came up with yet another findings of his. He made a digital movie with handheld cameras and shaky movements. The movie that gave us Rajkummar Rao was also based on a real-life incident of the DPS MMS scandal. The motive was to give it a found-footage feel and he more than just succeeded in his attempt. Entertainment News | Ekta Kapoor, Dibakar Banerjee Reunite for Sequel of ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha’

Shanghai

Banerjee wanted to make a political thriller, a genre that is almost dead in Bollywood. He assembled a cast that was quite promising from Prosenjit Chatterjee to Kalki Koechlin. Emraan Hashmi finally got out of his kissing king tag with this movie which revolved around the assassination of a social activist.

Star - Bombay Talkies

An anthology series that had many popular Bollywood filmmakers coming together with their shorts, Bombay Talkies didn't receive much adulation at the theatres. Star was Banerjee's short which was adapted from Satyajit Ray's short story, Potol Babu. Nawazuddin Siddiqui played an aspiring actor who does a small and insignificant role in a big film but is still left glad as he can now tell a new story to his daughter. You feel a range of emotions in a few minutes.

Ghost Stories

Although one of his weakest offerings so far, Banerjee's story in this anthology series got selected praise for showing a political reality of India despite being a zombie tale.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 21, 2021 08:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).