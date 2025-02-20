Marine Drive, often referred to as the Queen's Necklace for its stunning crescent shape and breathtaking views of the Arabian Sea, is one of Mumbai's most iconic landmarks. While it’s a favorite spot for couples, joggers, and tourists, it also has its share of eerie tales. Among these, the haunting story of Anjali stands out, captivating the imagination of locals and visitors alike. But how true is this ghost story? Does her spirit haunt Mumbai's iconic Marine Drive? Let's explore the chilling tale. Aarey Milk Colony Ghost Story: Is the Aarey Milk Colony in Goregaon, Mumbai Haunted? The Woman in White Saree & the Scary Legend of a Ghostly Presence.

The Legend of Anjali

The story of Anjali is a chilling tale that has circulated among Mumbai's residents for years. According to urban legend, Anjali was a young woman who tragically lost her life under mysterious circumstances near Marine Drive. Some say she was in love with a man who ultimately rejected her, leading her to take a fatal plunge into the sea. Others suggest she was the victim of a tragic accident, swept away by the waves during a storm. Is Bhakti Barve Ghost Story Real? Is Pune Express Highway Haunted? The Mystery of the Indian Actress and Bhatan Tunnel Goes Viral.

Following her untimely death, it is said that Anjali’s spirit began to roam the Marine Drive promenade, searching for her lost love or seeking closure for her untimely demise. Witnesses claim that on certain nights, especially during the full moon, a beautiful woman in a white saree can be seen walking along the shoreline, her gaze fixed on the horizon. Many who encounter her report feeling an inexplicable chill in the air, and some even hear faint whispers calling out her name. Haunted Halloween Tour in Mumbai: Go to These 5 Spooky Places Around the City Which Have Mysterious Spirits.

Another story involves a couple who claimed to have spoken to Anjali, only to realise later that the woman they conversed with had disappeared without a trace. Such anecdotes have fueled the legend, making Anjali a subject of fascination among paranormal enthusiasts and ghost hunters.

Skeptical Perspectives- Is it True?

Despite the chilling allure of Anjali's story, many skeptics argue that the ghostly encounters can be attributed to psychological phenomena. Some believe that the mind plays tricks in the dimly lit areas of Marine Drive, especially when people are already on edge, expecting to encounter something supernatural. The power of suggestion can lead individuals to misinterpret shadows or sounds, creating the illusion of a ghostly presence.

Watch this video that shares the chilling story:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aman parkar (@amaaanparkar)

Moreover, some historians point out that there is little evidence to support the existence of Anjali as a real person. They argue that the story might be a modern myth, a blend of local folklore and collective imagination rather than a reflection of a real-life tragedy.

The story of Anjali at Marine Drive embodies the spirit of Mumbai—vibrant, tragic, and steeped in legend. While the truth behind her ghostly presence remains shrouded in mystery, the tales that surround her serve to captivate the hearts and minds of those who encounter them. Whether you believe in ghosts or view them as mere figments of imagination, the allure of Anjali’s story adds a hauntingly beautiful layer to the iconic Marine Drive, reminding us that every city has its secrets waiting to be discovered.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 20, 2025 03:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).