Ghost stories, haunted places, and tales of paranormal activities have always fascinated people. But what makes them even more intriguing is when they happen to be close to home. Lonavala, a picturesque and lush hill station in Maharashtra, is a favourite destination for millions of tourists throughout the year, whether for short weekend trips or longer vacations. However, hidden behind its natural beauty is a chilling secret. What's the secret? A haunted hotel! The Raj Kiran hotel is not just one of the most haunted places in Maharashtra, Pune, or near Mumbai; it is among the top 10 haunted hotels in India. Visitors have experienced spine-chilling incidents within and eerie paranormal encounters within its premises. So, let's dive right in and learn more about the hotel.

Is Raj Kiran Hotel in Lonavala Haunted?

The Raj Kiran hotel in Lonavala is a small establishment that, from the outside, looks like any ordinary hotel. It certainly does not seem as if it holds spooky stories inside! Unlike many haunted hotels in India, which were built decades ago, Raj Kiran is relatively newer. What sets it apart is a specific room on the ground floor, where guests are said to have reported several eerie experiences. These include bed sheets being tugged off in the middle of the night, strange noises, footsteps, and the sound of someone crying. Some guests have claimed that they woke up to a strange blue light near their feet. Some visitors reported seeing an unexplainable figure floating in the room at night or feeling an unsettling experience.

Most of the guests who stayed in this room either requested to switch rooms or simply left the hotel after their chilling encounters. After receiving many such similar complaints and claims, the room was eventually locked. When the complaints continued and the number of visitors dropped, the hotel owners suffered huge losses, which led to the shutting down of the hotel. However, it has recently opened up to visitors once again.

Paranormal Investigators Visit the Hotel

The hotel eventually caught the attention of paranormal investigators and others who became curious about the truth behind the claims. Several people even stayed in the hotel or roo, equipped with cameras, recorders, and advanced technology. According to reports, some people managed to capture eerie sounds and unexplainable images, due to which the belief that the hotel is haunted remains to date.

Raj Kiran Haunted Hotel History

The hotel is said to have suffered after a fire broke out, engulfing the building. Many people lost their lives while trying to escape, but some souls are believed to have gotten trapped inside. This incident is thought to be the source of the haunting stories.

The stories of the haunted Raj Kiran hotel have become a part of local folklore. To this day, residents share tales of the hotel’s cursed past and the spirits that are said to haunt it. The fact that there were so many people to report similar eerie incidents makes it hard to dismiss the place as not being haunted.

