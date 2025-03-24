The Kolkata High Court, an iconic structure that has stood tall since 1862 is renowned for its majestic Gothic architecture, historical significance and role as a cornerstone of India’s legal system. While it is celebrated for its association with justice and law, there is another side to the High Court that has fueled intrigue and mystery for years, a side steeped in eerie tales and ghost stories. Among the most persistent of these is the chilling legend of the ghost of a woman who is said to haunt the court's premises, particularly at night. The most distinctive aspect of this spectral figure is the sound of anklets, a faint, unmistakable jingling sound associated with her haunting presence. The story of this ghostly woman who is believed to wander the corridors of the court, is one of the most enduring and unsettling urban legends in Kolkata. Marine Drive Ghost Story of Anjali: Who Was Anjali? Does Her Spirit Haunt Mumbai’s Marine Drive? Here’s What You Should Know About the Spine-Chilling Horror Tale.

Kolkata High Court Horror Legends

The tale of the woman named Nistar Raut wearing anklets dates back several decades with various versions of the story circulating among the local population.

In the late 19th century, a diamond merchant named Shalikhram became infatuated with the stunning prostitute, Nistar Raut. Deeply in love, he vowed to marry her, prompting Nistar to approach the authorities to have her name removed from the register of sex workers. This bold move shocked the more conservative members of society. However, in 1881, tragedy struck when her decapitated body was discovered in Shalikhram’s garden house, even as he was wrongfully accused of a robbery. Legend has it that her headless spirit, the sound of tinkling anklets accompanying her, still haunts the corridors of the court to this day. Aarey Milk Colony Ghost Story: Is the Aarey Milk Colony in Goregaon, Mumbai Haunted? The Woman in White Saree & the Scary Legend of a Ghostly Presence.

Over time, the legend grew and it was said that her apparition would appear, particularly late at night, in the empty corridors of the court. Witnesses to her ghostly presence often mention hearing the sound of anklets jingling which would grow louder and clearer as she approached. The distinct sound of anklets became a signature of the apparition, symbolising her lost hopes and the sorrow she endured before her death.

Watch Video Of Haunted Court Of Kolkata:

While the tale of the ghost of the woman with anklets has primarily been passed down through local folklore, there have been reports over the years from people who claim to have experienced strange and unnerving events at the Kolkata High Court. Many of these stories involve the mysterious sound of anklets ringing out in the empty hallways late at night, when the court is mostly deserted. Staff members, lawyers and even police officers who work late into the night have reported hearing this sound and sometimes they even claim to have seen a faint, shadowy figure in the darkened corridors, walking with an unmistakable grace.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 24, 2025 05:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).