The makers of Dil Bechara have dropped the teaser of the film’s title track, which is all set to be released on tomorrow, July 10. This is the last song that was picturised on Sushant Singh Rajput. Featuring Sushant as Manny and debutante Sanjana Sanghi as Kizie Basu, ‘Dil Bechara title track is a reflection of Manny’s lively soul and the way he brightens Kizie’s life with hope & love,’ describes music composer AR Rahman as he shared the teaser of the upcoming title track on Twitter. 'Sushant Singh Rajput One Last Time' Say Sara Ali Khan and Priyanka Chopra As They Share Dil Bechara Trailer (View Posts).

The title track of Dil Bechara has been choreographed by Farah Khan and that marked her first ever collaboration with Sushant Singh Rajput. In an interview to a leading daily, the ace choreographer expressed how she wanted Dil Bechara title track to be a one shot song and how wonderfully Sushant aced it. Farah was quoted as saying, “We rehearsed a whole day and then finished shooting in half a day! As a reward for nailing it perfectly all Sushant wanted was food from my house which I duly got for him. I see the song and all I can see is how alive, how happy he looks in it..and this song is always going to be very special for me,” reports TOI. Dil Bechara Beats Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame! The Trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput's Last Release Nears 4 Million Likes In Less Than Eight Hours.

Watch The Teaser Of Dil Bechara Title Track Below:

About this track, director Mukesh Chhabra stated, “Farah Khan choreographed it and she rehearsed the song with Sushant for a day and then filmed the whole song in one shot. That’s it. Just one shot. The song picturisation is deceptively simple and Sushant who was a very good dancer, made it look effortless.” The trailer of Dil Bechara has already received overwhelming response from the audience. This is Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film that will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24.

