SIt has been incredibly heartbreaking to watch the trailer of Dil Bechara starring Sushant Singh Rajput in his final role. The actor's tragic death still seems unreal and to watch him light up our screens in his last outing has been immensely emotional. Netizens showered the trailer of Dil Bechara with immense love as it released on July 6. Not only were they all praises for Sushant's adorable act but also managed to make it the most liked trailer in the world with a record-breaking 4 million likes. Not only SSR's fans but also fellow actors came in support of the film asking fans to cherish his last work. Dil Bechara Trailer: 6 Moments From Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's Love Story That Deserve Special Love.

Recently, his Kedarnath co-star, Sara Ali Khan also shared the trailer of Dil Bechara on her Instagram account and wrote, "Sushant Singh Rajput - One last time." Also sharing the same emotion and message, Priyanka Chopra Jonas too shared the trailer on her social media. The film also marks directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra and actress Sanjana Sanghi. Dil Bechara Trailer: 'Ye Kahaani Adhoori Hai' Say Netizens as They Miss and Fondly Remember Sushant Singh Rajput.

View this post on Instagram #DilBechara A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on Jul 6, 2020 at 6:51am PDT

Dil Bechara is an adaptation of John Green's book The Fault In Our Stars which was originally adapted in Hollywood by the same name and starred Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley in lead roles. The film is alll set to premiere on July 24 on Disney+ Hotstar.

