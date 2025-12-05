Commemorating the 30th year of the iconic film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ), Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol unveiled the bronze statue of their characters Raj and Simran at London’s Leicester Square. 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' Turns 30: Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol Unveil Raj–Simran Bronze Statue at London’s Leicester Square (View Pics).

DDLJ is the first-ever Indian film to be honoured with a statue at Leicester Square, joining other cult characters from historic films, such as Harry Potter, Mary Poppins, Paddington, and Singin' in the Rain, as well as Batman and Wonder Woman.

Bade Bade Deshon Mein, Aisi Chhoti Chhoti Baatein Hoti Rehti Hain, Senorita! Thrilled to unveil the bronze statue of Raj & Simran at London’s Leicester Square today, celebrating 30 years of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ)! Incredibly delighted that DDLJ is the first Indian… pic.twitter.com/8wjLToBGYc — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 4, 2025

Reacting to this latest feather in the cap, King Khan revealed that he had no idea that DDLJ would become this phenomenon.

"I’m very fortunate to have been part of cinema like this and very grateful. I think none of us, to be honest, had any idea DDLJ would become this in people’s hearts. I am sure Adi (Aditya Chopra) and all felt it would be a good film and everybody would like it, but I don’t think anyone would have ever imagined what it became and what it stands for," SRK shared.

Shedding light on the significance of DDLJ’s statue in London, Shah Rukh Khan added, “It's very personal for both of us (Kajol & Him) and for the Indian Film industry! UK, London is quite responsible for our stardom in a way because we were doing well in our country like other actors but I think we started doing a lot better overseas, and what was known as overseas principally at that time, the biggest market was the UK."

He recalled, "It started off as a set of youngsters making DDLJ, Aditya Chopra, Karan Johar was an AD then. It was a fun trip of 30-40 days, and we made it very fast, specially in Switzerland and England … quite a free-wheeling shooting, handheld, especially here in Leicester Square we didn't even tell anyone we did a quick scene and got away with it", he recalled. Shah Rukh Khan at 60: The '90s Icon Who's Still Trending.

"I think it's a moment of pride for Indian Cinema and rightly so for this to happen in UK, which started off the trend of Indian film being recognised the world over,” SRK concluded.

