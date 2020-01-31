Disha Patani Denies Dating Tiger Shroff; Says He’s Playing Very Hard to Get

Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood's alleged couple, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have always shied away from confirming their pyaar in public, but their back-to-back glimpses together convey some other tale. From attending red carpet events hand-in-hand to also getting papped on a movie date, the lovebirds have left traces a zillion times that the two are more then just friends. Not to miss, Disha and Tiger have also acted in Baaghi 2 together where their chemistry was unmissable. Now, on the promotional spree of her upcoming film, Malang, Disha was quizzed about her ongoing love with Tiger and once again she took the twisted route. Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are Just 'Good Friends' Who Enjoy Frequent Movie Dates - View Pics.

In a chat with Bollywoodlife, when Patani was asked is she dating the muscular lad, Tiger? She replied, “I wish. I have been trying my luck for many years. Of course, it’s not working out.” At this point, Aditya jumped in and added if Tiger is playing hard to get, to which Disha replied, “Yeah. Give me some tips.” Earlier in a Q&A session with fans on Instagram, when Tiger was asked if he is dating Disha. He had replied, “Meri aukaat nhi hai (I am not worthy of it).” He even added a monkey emoji to it all other funny answers. Are Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff Back Together as a Couple? These Pics Hint So!

During her film Bharat, in an interview, Disha had talked about how Tiger is a slow guy in real life. She said, “He is too slow motion, man. I’m been trying to impress him and I keep telling him that. I have learnt gymnastics and I’ve done a film where I’m taking a flip through a fire ring. He’s still not impressed. What more can I do?” Umm, looks like Patani will always be on the denial mode when it'll come to her relationship status. Stay tuned!