Disha Patani Shares a Beachy Post And It Is Not What You'd Expect (Watch Video)

Disha Patani has shared a new beachy post that will grab your attention immediately. Umm...but this one is not your typical bikini/swimsuit-clad picture which is why everyone is talking about it. Yea, we know usually that is the racy pictures why we often talk about her. Here, Disha is on a beach, petting a cow. The actress wrote, "First time seeing some cows on the beach, just got excited" Valentine's Day Sexy Lingerie: From Disha Patani and Demi Rose to Mia Khalifa and Abigail Ratchford to Take Inspiration from for the Steamy Night!

Disha also added #Malang in the caption, telling us that this video is not recent but was recorded when she was shooting for her film, Malang. A major chunk of the principal photography of Malang took place in Goa. Malang Box Office: 5 Factors That Are Turning Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani’s Film Into a Hit.

Check Out Disha's Post Here:

And Just in Case You Were Missing Her Usual Beach Pics, Here You Go:

View this post on Instagram #malang🧜🏻‍♀️ A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Jan 18, 2020 at 11:51pm PST

Disha's next project is a big one. She will be seen opposite Salman Khan in his Eid 2020 release, Radhe. Disha had starred opposite Salman in Bharat for a few-minutes long role. They featured together in the song, Slow Motion, which became so popular that many videos of the audience dancing to it in the theatre went viral. Of course, she had to be cast in a full-fledged role opposite Khan.