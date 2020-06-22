Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise opened a can of worms. Many have been calling out the nepotism norm in Bollywood industry. Amid this, ace singer Sonu Nigam recently stated that the same norm is being followed in the music industry as well by the 'Music mafia.' In his recent video, he called out the T-series honcho, Bhushan Kumar, for targeting him. He also threatened him that he will expose him and his controversy regarding 'Marina Kuwar' if he did not stop exploiting him. Netizens are reacting to this video. Sonu Nigam Threatens to Expose Bhushan Kumar, Recalls the Time The T-Series Honcho Asked His Help to Save Him From Abu Salem and Mentions a 'Marina Kuwar' Video.

In the video, the Kal Ho Naa Ho singer also said Kumar killed many dreams of the talented singers. He claimed in his video that Kumar had requested him to connect him to politicians like Balasaheb Thackeray. Further he claimed that he received threats from Abu Salem and also mentioned Marina Kuwar's name in the sexual assault accusation connection. Here are some of the tweets by the fans regarding the whole scenario.

On Sonu Nigam's Move

How many in #Bollywood will dare to do what #SonuNigam is doing ! Take on the music mafia , bollywood mafia with an explosive video. More voices coming together. I only hope the truth comes out and the perpetrators are held accountable else this crusade will be a futile fight — Mikkhail Vaswani (@MikkhailVaswani) June 22, 2020

One On T-Series

Just thinking about all the people fighting to show desi pride and subscribed to Tseries a year ago, makes me laugh. 2020 is a revolution.#SonuNigam — Tanaka (@CowboyTanaka420) June 22, 2020

One on Nepo Movement

This Nepo-movememt must not stop, the steam should continue to expose each and every one in Bollywood...#Sonunigam pic.twitter.com/aGrEa6D0On — Sangacious (@sangacious) June 22, 2020

One On Sonu's Straightforwardness

Brave. Bold. Honest. Straightforward. Well done, Sonu Nigam. Nepotism and Movie mafia should end ✅#SonuNigam pic.twitter.com/2WFj56x3CN — Inder J (@OfficialInderJ) June 22, 2020

One on Music Quality

Is it just a coincedence that with the rise of Bhushan Kumar, Standard of Bollywood music has gone down drastically as many good singer and composers who refused to compromise faded away very early be it Sonu Nigan, Shreya Ghosal, Sunidhi Chouhan .... #SonuNigam — Betaaz Badshah (@bhaveshkjha) June 22, 2020

The Kai Po Che actor's demise has majorly caused furore on social media platforms. The netizens are calling out the star-kids as well as huge production houses and their heads casting them instead of raw talents. Recently, celebs like Sonam Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Saqib Saleem called out the trolls for trolling them.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 22, 2020 04:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).