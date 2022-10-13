Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh would be seen together in the medical campus comedy titled Doctor G. The film directed by Anubhuti Kashyap would see subtly breaking stereotypes and the makers have promised that it would be refreshing content for the audience. Doctor G has received ‘A’ certificate from CBFC and no cuts were suggested for it. Doctor G: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Film Gets ‘A’ Certification, Makers Happy as ‘No Cuts Suggested’.

The expectations are high from Doctor G as fans are aware about the varied content and kind of films done by Ayushmann Khurrana in the past. The film is produced under the banner of Junglee Pictures. Let’s take a look at some of its key details.

Cast – Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh would be seen in the lead along with Shefali Shah, Shefali Shah in key roles.

Plot – The film showcases how an aspiring orthopedic surgeon ends up studying gynecology and he is the only male in the women dominated department.

Watch The Trailer Of Doctor G Below:

Release Date – The film is all set to be released in theatres on October 14.

Review – The reviews for Doctor G are not out yet. LatestLY will update you all as soon as the review of the film is out.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 13, 2022 04:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).