Actress Taapsee Pannu, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming theatrical film Dunki, has opened up on her experience of working with Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan. The actress shared what transpired after she came on-board for the film. Upon signing the film, Taapsee was immediately informed that she would have to undergo extensive training in wrestling for her role in Dunki. Dunki Diaries: Taapsee Pannu Wanted to 'Marry' Shah Rukh Khan If He Was ‘Single’, King Khan Makes Cheeky Revelation (Watch Video).

The actress recently spoke with SRK and the director of Dunki, Rajkumar Hirani. “The first thing I was told when I signed the film was that I will have to prepare for Dunki. They said your Punjabi and Hindi is great but you will also have to learn wrestling. So I said, I will finally become a heroine and romance Shah Rukh Khan after doing five to six sports movies,” Taapsee said.

Watch Dunki Diaries Video

The actress has previously undergone rigorous training for roles in films like Rashmi Rocket, Soorma, Shabaash Mithu and Saand Ki Aankh, showcasing her commitment to authenticity in portraying characters. The film, which has generated quite a buzz, tells the story of people who have to leave their homeland in search of a better life as they travel through an illegal immigration channel. Dunki, which also stars Vicky Kaushal, is set to release in theatres on December 21.

