In anticipation of the Dunki release, a new video titled 'Dunki Diaries' has been unveiled, offering interesting details behind the scenes of the film's shoot. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan expresses his weariness with constant questions about the film, prompting a meeting with director Rajkumar Hirani and co-star Taapsee Pannu. Taapsee amusingly shares that she was promised the opportunity to romance SRK but with the added challenge of playing 'Kushti.' SRK playfully discloses Taapsee's remark about marrying him if he weren't already taken. For more entertaining revelations, check out the video below! Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan Showers Praises on Co-Star Vicky Kaushal, Calls Him ‘One of the Finest Actors’ (Watch Video).

Watch Dunki Diaries Video

Presenting a diary full of memories, laughs, and a whole lot of heart that unveils the world of Dunki!#DunkiDiaries full video out now!https://t.co/zi107J4hsb #Dunki releasing worldwide in cinemas on Thursday, 21st December, 2023. pic.twitter.com/TX0lCbsXE7 — Rajkumar Hirani (@RajkumarHirani) December 18, 2023

