Eid al-Fitr Mubarak 2020 Wishes & Quran Quotes on Forgiveness: Send Eid Mubarak Greetings, WhatsApp Stickers, HD Images and Facebook Messages to Family and Friends

Quotes on Forgiveness to share on Eid-ul-Fitr (Photo Credits: File Image)

Eid is one of the most important Muslim festivals celebrated with great pomp and fervour across countries. Muslims offer Eid namaz on the day and observer the day with varying celebrations. Along with the grandeur, as Ramadan or Ramzan is a month of fasting and prayers, they take time to self-introspect and start afresh in various areas of their life. People of the Muslim community offer prayers and seek forgiveness from Allah for any of their wrongdoings. They also wish each other well and ask forgiveness for anything said and done. As Eid 2020 is being celebrated, we bring to you verses from the Holy Quran to share with your loved ones. You can send these beautiful quotes seeking forgiveness from Allah as WhatsApp message, Facebook Greetings and SMS. You can also share it as WhatApp Status and Instagram Story. Share these Quran verses among your family, friends and relatives this Eid. Eid 2020 and Moon Sighting Date in India: When Will Ramzan End and Eid al-Fitr be Celebrated? Which Day is Chand Raat?

Forgiveness is a beautiful way of letting off hurt feelings that were evolved from a person's actions or words. When you forgive a person, you not only help them get over the guilt of it but in the process you help yourself overcome the negative emotion. On Eid 2020, while you ask for forgiveness from Allah, also forgive those who have wronged you. Also, ask for forgiveness to people who you think you wronged. Let's celebrate Eid without clinging onto any negativity. Them the auspicious occasion bring peace, happiness and prosperity into your lives. Eid Mubarak 2020 Greetings & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Urdu Shayari, Facebook Quotes, SMS and GIF Messages to Send on Eid al-Fitr.

Quran Quotes on Forgiveness (Photo Credits: File Image)

"Hold to Forgiveness, Command What Is Right; but Turn Away From the Ignorant." [7:199]

Quotes on Forgiveness from The Quran (Photo Credits: File Image)

"O Ye Who Believe! Fasting Is Prescribed to You As It Was Prescribed to Those Before You, That Ye May (Learn) Self-Restraint. al-Baqarah" [2:183]

Quote from Quran on Forgiveness (Photo Credits: File Image)

"Oh Allah, Open for Me the Doors of Your Mercy. Ameen

Allah (Alone) Is Sufficient for Us, and He Is the Best Disposer of Affairs (for Us)." Quran [3.173]

Quotes on Forgiveness to share on Eid-ul-Fitr (Photo Credits: File Image)

"O Allah, You Are the Forgiver, You Love to for Give, So Forgive Me."

Forgiveness Quotes to Share on Eid (Photo Credits: File Image)

"And the Men and the Women Who Remember Allaah Much With Their Hearts and Tongues. Allaah Has Prepared for Them Forgiveness and a Great Reward." (i.e. Paradise) [alAhzaab 33:35]

Eid comes after Ramadan, a month of fasting and prayers. Eal-Fitr marks the first day of the new month Shawwal as per the Islamic calendar. According to this Hijri calendar, the current year is 1441 and AH stands for anno hegirae in Latin which is used to indicate a time-division falls within the Islamic era. This is why people greet each other on Eid al-Fitr 2020 or Shawwal 1441 AH by writing Eid Mubarak 1441 H. We wish everyone, Eid Mubarak!