Actress Elnaaz Norouzi says with so many web series and films being made, it is very important to be sure of picking the right projects. "I have always been picky. That's always how I've worked. Right now, everything is on halt and when things settle down a bit there will be too many scripts and stories for everyone to tell. So, you have to be picky as there is a lot of content out there. Elnaaz Norouzi Feels That Her Acting Skills Should Be the Highlight on Screen and Not How She Looks.

Now, there are a lot more films and web series happening and, therefore, more than ever you've to be picky now," she told IANS. Talking about the kind of role she wants to play, the actress says: "I really always wanted to do an action film. I really want to do a strong boss lady sort of a character. Sangeen: Sacred Games Stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui And Elnaaz Norouzi Collaborate For Jaideep Chopra’s Film!.

Also, I always wanted to be a part of a thriller. The role I'm already playing in 'Sangeen' is something of that type. I would want to do an action film next," she says.

