India is celebrating its 79th Independence Day on Friday, August 15, the day when the spirit of freedom and love for the motherland resonates throughout the nation. The day is observed in a grand manner every year, with multiple parades, cultural programmes, events, and much more. To enhance the celebrations, music can be brought along, as it has slowly become an integral part of India's culture. Take a look at some of the most soul-stirring patriotic songs for Independence Day 2025.

Bollywood Patriotic Songs for Independence Day 2025

'I Love My India' From 'Pardes' - Watch Video:

The melodious song from the 1997 film is still played on various patriotic occasions, remaining a popular choice among people. The song has been sung by the talented Shankar Mahadevan, Hariharan, Kavita Krishnamurthy, and Aditya Narayan.

'Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon' (Lata Mangeshkar) - Watch Video:

Sung by the legendary Lata Mangeshkar, the song truly celebrates the spirit of patriotism and pays a heartfelt tribute to the martyred heroes and their sacrifice. She performed the song live for the first time in 1963 on Republic Day in the presence of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

'Kar Chale Hum Fida' From 'Haqeeqat' - Watch Video:

Originally written by Urdu poet Kaifi Azmi, the song was featured in the soundtrack of the 1964 film Haqeeqat. It was crooned by the iconic Mohammad Rafi. A classic number, the song is often associated with the feelings of patriotism, stirring deep emotions. Independence Day 2025: Suniel Shetty, Sonu Sood, Rajkummar Rao, Esha Deol and Other Bollywood Celebrities Celebrate the Spirit of Freedom With Vibrant Messages (View Posts).

'Yeh Do Des Hai Tera From 'Swades' - Watch Video:

A part of Shah Rukh Khan's one of the most acclaimed films, Swades, "Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera" explores themes of national pride, patriotism, and social responsibility. It also depicts the protagonist's emotional connection to the homeland.

'Ae Watan' From 'Raazi' - Watch Video:

Sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Arijit Singh, the song is picturised on Alia Bhatt in her 2018 film, Raazi. The song beautifully showcases a person's connection to their nation, closely reflecting on Sehmat Khan's decision to become a spy for India.

Besides the aforementioned titles, the list of patriotic songs remains endless. Some others are "Sandese Aata Hai", "Aisa Des Hai Mera", "Kandho Se Milte Hain Kandhe", "Chak De India", and "Teri Mitti", among others.

