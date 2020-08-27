A day after she claimed that several Bollywood celebrities are into narcotics, actor Kangana Ranaut on Thursday motivated people to consume healthy and natural food items. The 'Queen' actor took to Twitter to share a picture of herself holding a glass full of fresh sugarcane juice and said that while drugs bring people down, healthy and nutritious food items such as fruit juices take them up. "Drugs might take you high for sometime but inevitably it throws you down into the depths of depression, consume things that only take you up never down, earth has so much to offer, look at this freshly squeezed chilled sugarcane juice with a pinch of pink salt and lemon juice," she tweeted. Kangana Ranaut’s Views on Caste May Be Flawed, but She Is One of the Rare Top Stars to Have Worked With a Dalit Lead Actor in Caste-Biased Bollywood

The picture showed the 33-year-old actor seated in her car wearing a white coloured kurta and posing with the glass of sugarcane juice. Kangana, who is vocal about her opinions on the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, on Wednesday made a remark on social media that "if Narcotics Control Bureau enters Bollywood (Bollywood), many A-listers will be behind bars." Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Kangana Ranaut Thanks Shweta Singh Kirti for Squashing All the Rumours Against Her (Read Tweet)

Drugs might take you high for sometime but inevitably it throws you down in to the depths of depression, consume things that only take you up never down,earth has so much to offer,look at this freshly squeezed chilled sugarcane juice with a pinch of pink salt and lemon juice 🙂 pic.twitter.com/DMdBOzSU4h — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 27, 2020

The statements from the 'Queen' actor has come after a recent turn in the late actor's death case, where his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty's WhatsApp chats have alleged a new drug angle.

