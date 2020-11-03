Popular actor Vijay Raaz who was arrested by Gondia police over molestation charges has been granted bail. The actor was arrested on Tuesday after a woman crew member accused him of molestation. The actor was then shooting for Sherni, his next project in Madhya Pradesh. The woman approached the local police with a complaint of molestation against the actor on Monday, a police official had said.

As per reports in PTI, the victim had alleged that Raaz molested her during the shooting of the film Sherni in neighbouring Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday. An offence under section 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with an intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC was registered against Raaz and he was arrested from a hotel in Gondia where the crew is staying, the official said.

The actor was granted bail after he was produced in the court, said Atul Kulkarni, additional superintendent of police, Gondia. For the ones who don't know, Sherni also stars Vidya Balan in the lead role. We wonder if the actress was made aware of this incident.

