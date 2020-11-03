Popular comedian and actor, Vijay Raaz was reportedly arrested by police officers in Madhya Pradesh for molesting a woman. While more details on which are currently unavailable, sources insist the actor molested a woman while shooting for Sherni in Madhya Pradesh. For the ones who don't know, Sherni is Vidya Balan's next project and we wonder if the actress is aware of any such incident.

According to sources, the 57-year-old actor has been arrested from a hotel in Gondia in Maharashtra. The police officials said that Vijay Raaz molested a woman during the shoot of Sherni in Madhya Pradesh. Confirming the development, Atul Kulkarni, Additional SP, Gondia in his interaction with ANI said, "Actor Vijay Raaz was arrested from Gondia yesterday allegedly for molesting a woman crew member. A case has been registered."

Vijay Raaz is a well-known actor known for his roles in Run, Gully Boy, Pataakha, Dhamaal, Delhi 6 and others.

