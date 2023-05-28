Actor Preity Zinta offered prayers at Shree Somnath Jyotirlinga Temple on Sunday. The actor also took to her Instagram handle to share the video from her recent visit. In the video, she can be seen having darshan with her family members. Preity Zinta and Hubby Gene Goodenough Meet Dalai Lama in Dharamshala (View Pics).

She wrote in the caption, "When Mom insisted on visiting the 12 Jyotirlingas in India I knew I couldn't say no to her. Of course, we had to start with the Incredible Somnath Temple in Gujrat. Seeing it up close filled me with awe. The afternoon Aarti was intoxicating & the temple was Majestic vibrating with energy. I was overcome with a deep sense of gratitude & a feeling of how small I am in the larger scheme of life. I was both humbled & fascinated at the same time. This beautiful temple is a great symbol of Indian Heritage & resilience. It was sparkling clean & so well taken care of. As I bowed down to pray I realised my mom was just a messenger. This trip was meant for me. Bhole Nath wanted me there. That feeling was surreal & magical. I will forever be grateful to my mom for starting this deeply satisfying & spiritual journey. As a mother myself, I hope I can keep my children grounded & close to their roots so they grow up to be proud of their rich culture & have a strong moral compass. This temple is a must-see. I'm sure you will feel the same way I felt #Om #somnathtempal #Gratitude #ting."

She also gave a sneak peek into the meals she had in Gujarat in the clip. The post by the 'Kya Kehna' actor received a lot of reactions from the fans.

A social media wrote, "Enormously beautiful PZ ma'am " Another commented, "Very nice place good looking ma'am.""The way you are following Hinduism is inspiring. Jai Bholenath. Har Har Mahadev." , a fanpage wrote. Preity Zinta Claims Being Harassed in Mumbai, Says ‘I’m a Human Being First, Then a Mom & Then a Celebrity’ (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, on the work front, Preity has worked in various Bollywood films like Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Dil Ne Jise Apna Kaha, Jaan-E-Mann, and Heroes.

Preity has been living in Los Angeles ever since she tied the knot with Gene. The couple got married on February 29, 2016, in Los Angeles. The duo became parents to twins in 2021. Announcing the birth of her children via surrogacy, Preity in 2021 wrote, "Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene and I are overjoyed and our hearts are filled with so much gratitude and with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family."