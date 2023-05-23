Bollywood actress Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough met the spiritual leader the Dalai Lama in Dharamshala and shared pictures from their chat session. Preity took to Instagram, where she shared series of pictures. In the images, Preity could be seen smiling while Gene could be seen holding the Dalai Lama's hand. The next pictures, featured the three talking in a room. She captioned the pictures: "Ending IPL in Dharamshala was not what I hoped for but meeting his Holiness The Dalai Lama in Dharamshala was everything I hoped for." Preity Zinta Claims Being Harassed in Mumbai, Says ‘I’m a Human Being First, Then a Mom & Then a Celebrity’.

Preity and Gene with Dalai Lama

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

"So grateful we got to spend some time with him as he shared pearls of wisdom & laughter with us #ting." Moments later, she again shared a picture of herself but from her car. She could be seen holding a plate of street food. "First stop after landing back," she wrote. Preity and Gene got married in 2016, in Los Angeles. The two welcomed their twins Gia and Jai in 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 23, 2023 04:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).