On the 10th anniversary of blockbuster Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Kalki took a stroll down memory lane and shared the memorable memories she created with co-stars Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur. In an Instagram post, Kalki shared that Deepika used to teach them a "dance step we can't follow". She also talked about how Ranbir used to play pranks on them. Ranbir Kapoor Fears That Daughter Raha May Not Recognise Him Clean Shaven.

"How we've all grown and learnt since then and yet some things I can't imagine any different, like @deepikapadukone will always be teaching us a dance step we can't follow, @adityaroykapur will always be our big Lebowski, Ranbir will always play a prank that makes us squeal and @ayan_mukerji will always ask us uncomfortably personal questions that lead to the best conversations... loved the memories we collected here, happy 10 years guys," Kalki said.

Reminiscing the film, Kalki dropped a video montage comprising some heartwarming scenes from the film. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani revolved around four young friends who experience the emotions of love and heartbreak while embarking on the journey of life after their carefree college days. Ayan also penned a note filled with nostalgia.

"YJHD - My second child, a piece of my heart and soul - 10 years old today! I think after all these years, I can confidently say that...Making this movie was one of the greatest joys of my life! And what we achieved with it - with all its perfections and imperfections - is a source of great eternal pride for me! Strangely, I don't think I've ever seen Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani fully from beginning to end, since the day it released ...(Always pushing towards the next milestone, and not looking back enough...!)," he wrote. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Take Baby Raha Out for a Walk (View Pics).

He added, "But when I'm older and wiser - I think I will watch the movie atleast once a year - because a big part of who I was and how I looked at life - is forever captured in this movie !In recent months, I have often had people recognise me and come up to me... and I'm thinking they will say something about Brahmastra, and then they started talking about YJHD! So, putting out a whole lot of gratitude for Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani... and all the many people who connected deeply with the movie over the years! Also sharing a Director's Note I had written at the time, in my story which someone special from my team shared with me a few days ago... and it brought back all kinds of memories for me."

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was produced by Karan Johar.