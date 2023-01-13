Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were papped in the city today with daughter Raha for the first time. The couple were seen taking their little munchkin out for a walk in a stroller. They were accompanied by Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt. FYI, the Brahmastra stars have opted for no-photo policy for their kid. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Urge Paps to Follow Strict No-Photo Policy For Their Baby Raha Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor With Raha:

