Evelyn Sharma Says She Will Opt for a Second-Hand Wedding Dress When She Ties the Knot to Beau Tushaan Bhindi

Evelyn Sharma and Tushaan Bhindi (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Actress Evelyn Sharma says she will opt for a second-hand wedding dress when she gets married to her beau Tushaan Bhindi. Having grown up in Frankfurt, the Indo-German actress Evelyn has browsed through thrift stores and vintage boutiques all her life. "I've always shopped 80 per cent of my wardrobe from markets and second-hand stores. It's where you find the coolest stuff that no one else has, and that too at the best prices!" she said. She believes that reselling fashion is finally emerging as a trend in India, too. Euromaxx: Evelyn Sharma Extends Contract For Her German Show.

"Thrift stores, garage sales, reseller programs online, you can see them coming up everywhere!" she said. Evelyn, who is the founder and Managing Director of Seams For Dreams that promotes the reuse, recycling, and upcycling of clothing, claims that she is glad to see that the organisation's hard work over five years is finally yielding results in creating awareness among the general audience. "People used to be very cautious about buying second-hand articles. For all kinds of reasons. Evelyn Sharma and Tushaan Bhindi Engaged: Here Are Few Unseen Pics from the Couple’s Engagement Ceremony.

Now finally people are understanding the harmful effects that new clothes have on your own health and that of the planet, versus clothes that are entering a new life cycle. It is not just a question of what's my cheaper option. It's the new generation of consumers that are simply making well-informed decisions," she said. Will she be donning a second-hand wedding dress when she gets married to her Australian fiance Tushaan Bhindi? She replied: "Absolutely."