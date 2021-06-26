The year 2021 has been a roller-coaster ride for us all, thanks due to coronavirus. But amid the chaos, there has been good news around which made us smile. We are talking about celebrity weddings. In 2021, many Bollywood actresses got married to the love of their lives and announced the same on social media. However, with COVID-19 in the air, the ceremonies were mostly private and low-key, sans any fuss. And so here, let us take a look at some gorgeous ladies who got hitched and made us go aww. Mother’s Day 2021: Anushka Sharma, Nataša Stanković, Gigi Hadid – New Mommies Who Will Celebrate the Special Day for the First Time!

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar

First on our list is actress Yami who surprised everyone on June 4 by announcing that she's married to Uri director Aditya Dhar. The duo shared a photo from their mountain wedding ceremony wherein the lady was seen dressed in an all-red shaadi attire. Yami Gautam and Uri Director Aditya Dhar Are Married; Check Out the First Pic of the Newlyweds.

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi

Dia Mirza and boyfriend Vaibhav Rekhi got hitched in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai on February 15. The couple married in a garden area of Dia’s Bandra residence. The actress for the D-day was seen wearing a red saree. This is Mirza's second marriage, she was previously married to Sahil Sangha. Dia Mirza and Businessman Vaibhav Rekhi's Wedding Festivities Begin; The Actress Shares A Lovely Picture Of Her Mehendi.

Evelyn Sharma and Tushaan Bhindi

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress Evelyn Sharma married her boyfriend, Dr. Tushaan Bhindi, in an intimate wedding ceremony on May 15. The couple was seeing each other since 2018. In her wedding pics, Sharma looked pristine in her white dress. Evelyn Sharma Gets Hitched to Australia-BasedDental Surgeon, Tushaan Bhindi in an Intimate Ceremony in Australia (View Pics).

Angira Dhar and Anand Tiwari

Angira Dhar and Anand Tiwari tied the knot in a private ceremony. The two got hitched in April 2021 but shared the marriage deets with fans on June 25. The bride for the occasion was seen in a red saree along with gold jewelery. Anand Tiwari Marries Actress Angira Dhar in a Private Ceremony; Check Out Their Wedding Pictures!

That's it, guys! These are the four Bollywood actresses who got married to the man of their dreams in 2021. Well, the ones who said celebrity weddings need to be extra and larger-than-life should definitely check out the above ones. Happy married life to all. Stay tuned!

