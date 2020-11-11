Fatima Sana Shaikh is gearing up for the release of two films, Ludo, which drops on Netflix, and Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, which is reigniting the box office with a theatrical release. The actress would also have been shooting for the horror-comedy, Bhoot Police, but things did not pan out. She was announced as a cast member, along with Ali Fazal and Saif Ali Khan, but after the script was passed on to a different studio, she and Fazal were replaced. In an interview with LatestLY, the actress spoke about her upcoming films and characters, and also about being replaced from Bhoot Police. Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari: Diljit Dosanjh, Manoj Bajpayee and Fatima Sana Shaikh's Next to Have a Theatrical Release During Diwali; Will Hit the Screens on November 15, 2020.

"It's ok. The film moved on to a different producer, they wanted to recast barring the lead actor that was Saif Ali Khan. It is fine, this is how the industry is. I have understood one thing, until the shoot begins, don't think you have a film," Fatima said. Bhoot Police: Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam Join Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor in this Horror Comedy.

"It is completely fine. I understand. They want to cast people who they think are commercial and viable - there's nothing wrong in that. If I was a producer, I don't know if I'd have done that. I'd have gone a different route," she added.

"These were different production houses. They are not answerable to me," she said. "That's how the industry is. It is cut-throat. It is ruthless. I am not bitter about it."

Watch Fatima Sana Shaikh's Interview Here:

"I still am driven. But, now, I am much more relaxed than I was when doing Thugs. Maybe there is a sense of security because I have worked with good people," Fatima concluded, saying that she has some exciting projects to look forward to.

