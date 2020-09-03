Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor's Bhoot Police has new additions in Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez. The actresses have been roped in to star as the leading ladies in this horror-comedy directed by Pavan Kirpalani. The actors will play ghosthunters in the movie and the shooting is expected to start towards the end of 2020. While Saif has previously worked with Jacqueline Fernandez in Race, this would be his first association with Kapoor and Yami.

Famous trade analyst, Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account to announce the new additions to Saif and Arjun's upcoming horror-comedy. "JACQUELINE & YAMI... #JacquelineFernandez and #YamiGautam join the cast of horror-comedy #BhootPolice... Stars #SaifAliKhan and #ArjunKapoor... Directed by Pavan Kirpalani... Produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri..." he tweeted while sharing the information with his followers on social media.

Earlier when the director was asked about casting Saif and Arjun together in his movie, he had said, “We are excited to bring this spooky adventure-comedy and really happy to have Saif and Arjun join the team as they are a perfect fit for this crazy entertainer. Both of them will be seen in very different avatars and will bring their trademark humour to the script.” From Adipurush with Prabhas to Vikram Vedha Remake with Aamir Khan - A Look at Saif Ali Khan's Upcoming Releases.

Bhoot Police earlier had Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh in leading roles with Saif Ali Khan. However, we assume the delay in its shooting schedule courtesy the ongoing pandemic prompted the actors to step aside from their commitment. While Saif decided to stay, the makers had to rope in a new star cast to join him.

