Priyanka Chopra looked absolutely stunning as she stepped out in New York City for the private screening of her upcoming film Heads of State. Dressed in a floor-length white gown, Priyanka’s look was the perfect mix of classy and bold. The gown featured a soft cowl neckline, a cinched waist, stylish side cut-outs, and a thigh-high slit that added just the right amount of glam. She paired the outfit with black strappy heels, a diamond bracelet, and gold hoops. Hair was styled in soft waves, and her glowing makeup was complete with winged liner and berry lips. Priyanka’s look was a total red-carpet win. In the film, she plays MI6 agent Noel Bisset, alongside stars like John Cena and Idris Elba. From her killer role to her killer style, Priyanka is clearly owning it on and off screen. ‘Heads of State’: Priyanka Chopra Reveals Losing a Chunk of Her Eyebrow During Shoot of Her Upcoming Action Comedy Movie (Watch Video)

Priyanka Chopra Dazzled in White Cut-Out Gown at ‘Heads of State’ Premiere – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elder Ordonez (@elderordonez1)

More of Priyanka Chopra – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elder Ordonez (@elderordonez1)

