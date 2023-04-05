Fact Check: Was Salman Khan a ‘Background Dancer’ at Recent NMACC Gala Event? Old Video of Superstar Dancing Behind Anant Ambani Is Going Viral With This Claim!

Recently a video of Salman Khan has been going viral with the claim the Bollywood superstar was a background dancer at the recent Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre launch. The video shows Salman Khan dancing in the background and cheering Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani who has taken the centrestage. The viral clip is being used to mock and ridicule Salman allegedly for 'lowering his stature' in the video, though it is on an individual's perspective whether it is right or not. The only thing we can correct here is that this video is not from NMACC Gala event. Salman Khan Clicks With Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and Gauri Khan at Nita Ambani Cultural Centre Launch (Watch Videos),

Yes, Salman Khan, along with other top stars from Bollywood and even Hollywood (Tom Holland, Zendaya, Penelope Cruz, Zendaya) did attend the gala on two different days. However, he didn't perform at the event; instead it was Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Rashmika Mandanna who were seen dancing and entertaining the crowds.

Check Out the Viral Video With the False Tag:

Genda @BeingSalmanKhan ki aukaad bs ek background dancer ki hai, wherever he goes no one gives af about him after all he is a criminal. Look how he is on his knees like a dog in front of Ambani's.#SalmanKhan#NMACCGala pic.twitter.com/7NyxT612KA — 𝐁𝐀𝐁𝐀 𝐘𝐀𝐆𝐀 (@yaga_18) April 2, 2023

So when is this viral video from? This video, while authentic, is from Isha Ambani's sangeet ceremony when she was marrying Anand Piramal in December 2018. Video: Salman Khan Turns Background Dancer for Anant Ambani’s Performance at Isha-Anand Piramal’s Wedding Sangeet, Gets Trolled Hard.

Watch the originally dated video below:

It was not just Salman Khan, but even Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan, Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan had performed at this event. So yeah, while Salman Khan did become a 'background dancer' for the Ambanis, it happened more than four years back and is not a recent video as people are claiming on social media.

