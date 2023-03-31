Salman Khan met Aryan, Suhana and their mom Gauri Khan at the NACC launch. Salman Khan and the Aryan Khan with his fam looked as handsome as ever in suits. While Suhana opted for a red corset dress and Gauri nude cross shoulder dress, with a dupatta on one shoulder. Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Arrive in Stunning Silver Dress with Pink Cape and Lacy Shirt with Blazer at Nita Ambani Cultural Centre Launch.

View Salman with the Khan Family Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

