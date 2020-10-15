Actor Faissal Khan, the brother of superstar Aamir Khan, is set to make his directorial debut with action-thriller "Factory". Faissal has previously served as an assistant director on films such as "Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak" and "Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander" with Mansoor Khan, and "Tum Mere Ho" with his late father Tahir Hussain. The 53-year-old actor will also star in the film. Shahid Kapoor to Mark his Web Debut With Raj & DK’s Next for a Leading OTT Giant?

"My mother always kept telling me that I'll do well as a director and I am sure she will be pleasantly surprised with my decision," Faissal said in a statement.

The actor, best known for featuring alongside Aamir in 2000's "Mela", said he is excited for "Factory" as he has been involved with the project right from the scripting stage. Randhir Kapoor Reminisces Rishi Kapoor’s Directorial Debut Aa Ab Laut Chalen, Says ‘Wanted Him to Direct More Movies’

Also featuring Roaleey Ryan, Raj Kumar Kanojya, Ribbhu Mehra and Sharad Singh, "Factory" is slated to release early 2020.