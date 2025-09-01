Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1 (ANI): Actor Fardeen Khan's latest post on Instagram is too cute and nostalgic.

During his recent vacation at an exotic location, Fardeen recreated a hook step from his popular song 'Kahan Ho Tum' from the blockbuster film 'No Entry'.

Sharing a video of the adorable recreated moment with his daughter Diani and son Azarius, Fardeen on Instagram wrote, "I figured it was time to pass on the important stuff; the hook step from KAHA HO TUM. Some traditions simply cannot wait."

The clip begins with visuals of Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan's funny dance from the song, and then it features the cute moments of little Diani and Azarius recreating their dad's hooksteps. Of course, Fardeen joined them for this fun moment.

Fardeen's video with his children left netizens in awe.

"This is just so heartwarming to watch. The way you cherish and pass on such beautiful memories and traditions shows not only your fun side but also the bond you create for the next generation to treasure," a social media user commented.

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar dropped a laughing emoji in the comment section.

Fardeen shares daughter Diani and son Azarius with wife Natasha. The two got married in 2005.

Speaking of Fardeen's film 'No Entry', it was released in theatres on August 26, 2005. Salman Khan, Lara Dutta Bhupathi, Celina Jaitly, and Esha Deol also played key roles in the comedy drama.

Now, the film's sequel is also in the works, reportedly, with Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, and Arjun Kapoor as the headliners. However, an official announcement regarding the cast is yet to be made. (ANI)

