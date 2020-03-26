Farhan Akhtar's Throwback Thursday Post With Hrithik Roshan Shows ZNMD's 'Imran and Arjun' in Chill Mode (View Pic)

Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan (Photo Credits: Instagram/Twitter)

It's throwback Thursday and with all Bollywood celebrities stuck indoors given the coronavirus lockdown, we have been getting some regular updates from them on social media. From videos of them cleaning their houses to utensils, looks like the lockdown is bringing them a lot closer to their fans. Farhan Akhtar decided to make our throwback Thursday special by sharing an amazing BTS picture from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. The throwback picture features him along with Hrithik Roshan and the duo are sitting shirtless. The picture is from the time they were shooting the song "Ik Junoon" which revolved around the Tomatina festival. Sussanne Khan Moves In With Hrithik Roshan For Their Kids During 21 Days Lockdown.

Sharing the amazing picture, Farhan wrote, "The what else can you the do’s on a #throwbackthursday ?? #moshimoshi #tomatina #bunyol #espana #paintitred #bts #chillers @hrithikroshan @zoieakhtar." We love Akhtar wrote the caption 'Imran-style' (his character from ZNMD). While the picture received a lot of love from his fans, the film's director and his sister, Zoya Akhtar too commented on with heart emojis and wrote, "One for each and one for the boy not in the pic", whilst referring to Abhay Deol. Katrina Kaif too posted heart emojis on it. Farhan Akhtar's Janta Curfew Is Well Spent With Daughter Akira Akhtar and Girlfriend Shibani Dandekar.

It has been amazing how Bollywood celebrities are trying to keep a positive vibe amidst this crisis through their social media posts. Recently, Hrithik Roshan won hearts after he revealed that his ex-wife Sussanne Khan moved in with him amidst the pandemic panic to be around their kids. This certainly sent out an amazing message to all those co-parenting couples.