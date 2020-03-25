Sussanne Khan Moves In With Hrithik Roshan For Their Kids During 21 Days Lockdown

Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan got divorced in 2013 which shocked a lot of people in the industry and the country. But rather than getting bitter after the experience, the ex-couple has been exemplary of sorts in showing all that you need not be your ex's enemy. They are co-parenting their two sons and are often seen going for movie dates together. Now they have taken an important step to stay together for their kids as it won't be possible to move around freely with the lockdown in place. Sussanne Khan has moved in with Hrithik. Hrithik Roshan to Re- Marry ex-wife Sussanne Khan?
Hrithik in a long post explained the same saying, "This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex-wife), who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us." This surely is a good move so that the kids are not deprived of spending time with either of the parents.
. It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdowns. . It is heartwarming to see the world come together as one in this time of deep uncertainty and possibility of months of social distancing and potential lockdowns for several weeks perhaps . . While the world talks about humanity coming together, I think it represents more than just an idea especially for parents sharing custody of their kids. How to keep their kids close to them without infringing on the right of the other who also has an equal right to be with his/her children. . This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife) , who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. . Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting. . Our children will tell the story we create for them. . I hope and pray that in order to safeguard the health of ourselves and our loved ones, we all find our way to express love, empathy, courage, strength with an open heart ❤️. . #beopen #bekind #bebrave #responsibility #coexist #empathy #strength #courage #oneworld #humanity #wecanfighththis #loveoverfear
With work from home being followed everywhere, Sussanne can be seen doing the same in the picture. This is simply momentous as Hrithik and Sussanne have just given everyone major co-parenting goals.