Sussanne Khan Moves In With Hrithik Roshan For Their Kids During 21 Days Lockdown

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan got divorced in 2013 which shocked a lot of people in the industry and the country. But rather than getting bitter after the experience, the ex-couple has been exemplary of sorts in showing all that you need not be your ex's enemy. They are co-parenting their two sons and are often seen going for movie dates together. Now they have taken an important step to stay together for their kids as it won't be possible to move around freely with the lockdown in place. Sussanne Khan has moved in with Hrithik. Hrithik Roshan to Re- Marry ex-wife Sussanne Khan?

Hrithik in a long post explained the same saying, "This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex-wife), who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us." This surely is a good move so that the kids are not deprived of spending time with either of the parents.

With work from home being followed everywhere, Sussanne can be seen doing the same in the picture. This is simply momentous as Hrithik and Sussanne have just given everyone major co-parenting goals.