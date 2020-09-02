New Delhi, September 2: After India banned TikTok, a number of "Made in India" apps emerged to replace the Chinese video-making application. Now, India has banned PUBG or PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, an immensely popular mobile game. The ban on PUBG has led to speculations whether an Indian app will occupy the space left by the Chinese app. Amid speculations, jokes and memes on PUBG's possible replacement, a fake tweet on so-called JioG gaming app is going viral on Twitter. Is PUBG a Chinese App? Here's Everything You Need to About Developers of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Gaming App Banned in India.

The fake tweet says Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani, who is India's richest man, has announced to launch JioG mobile game that will replace PUBG. The tweet by a fake account in name of news agency ANI added that 'JioG' will be a multiplayer game application. The truth is no such announcement has been made by Mukesh Ambani or Reliance so far. Besides, there is no JioG application either on the Play Store or App Store. PUBG, WeChat, Ludo World Banned: Full List of 118 Chinese Apps Banned by Indian Government on September 2, 2020.

Fake Tweet on Launch of JioG to Replace PUBG:

Mukesh Ambani announces a new Multiplayer game called JioG after announcement of Ban on #PUBG by Indian Government (File Pic) pic.twitter.com/SZygllNBQK — ANI ➐ (@Man_isssh) September 2, 2020

Twitterati Who Believed Fake News of JioG:

Another example, showing immense control of big businessmen on government policies. — Amit Sharma (@amitshr17) September 2, 2020

One man controlling everything to achieve world's richest man — ஹரிஹரன் (@antisocial_25) September 2, 2020

Modi did this purposely to help his gujju bhai prevail... Even inorder to help monopolize jio also u know what he did. — Rishi Narvekar (@NarvekarRishi) September 2, 2020

Since the tweet on JioG is posted by the fake account attributed to news agency ANI, many are actually believing it to be true. The tweet carrying fake news has got over 2000 likes and more than 500 retweets.

Apart from PUBG, India banned Baidu and a couple of virtual private networks (VPNs) that allowed access to TikTok that was earlier blocked. The move is seen as retaliation to the fresh Chinese incursion attempts in Indian territory at Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh.

