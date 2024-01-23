Soaring into theaters ahead of Republic Day, Fighter promises to be an action-packed spectacle for 2024. Directed by the high-octane maestro Siddharth Anand, the film stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in a blazing on-screen pairing. Right from the first glimpse of captivating posters and teasers to the adrenaline-pumping trailer, Fighter has already garnered rave reviews from audiences eager for a cinematic thrill ride. Even the flick's promising advance booking numbers hint at a blockbuster landing. Fighter Trailer Review: Netizens Are All Praise for Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone, Call the Aerial Action Film a ’Blockbuster‘ (View Posts).

Fighter is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marfix Pictures, wherein the flick's soundtrack album is composed by Vishal-Shekhar.

Cast - Fighter stars Hrithik Roshan as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika Padukone as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni and Anil Kapoor as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky. The film also features Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi and Rishabh Sawhney in important roles.

Plot - Hrithik-starrer Fighter narrates story of top IAF aviators who come together in the face of imminent danger, to form Air Dragons. It unfolds their camaraderie, brotherhood and battles, internal and external.

Watch Fighter Trailer:

Runtime and Certification - The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has given Fighter a U/A certificate. The film’s runtime happens to be of 2 hours and 46 minutes.

Release Date - Hrithik and Deepika-starrer Fighter arrives in theatres on January 25, 2024.

