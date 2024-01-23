Fighter, a movie featuring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, is scheduled for release around Republic Day (January 25, 2024). While Deepika's film Pathaan, alongside Shah Rukh Khan, was released on the same date last year and set the box office on fire, Fighter is not taking the same record-breaking path, at least going by its advance ticket sales. Both films are directed by Siddharth Anand, who is also reuniting with Hrithik Roshan after directing the latter in Bang Bang and War. Fighter Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need to Know About Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Aerial Actioner!

Despite the hype and the in-your-face jingoistic fervour of the trailers, Fighter's pre-booking sales have been just about okay.

Fighter VS Pathaan Advance Booking

According to the latest box office figures reported by Koimoi, Fighter has accumulated Rs 3.72 crore gross through advance ticket bookings. The total number of tickets sold is 1.14 lakh. Compared with the 2023 action release Pathaan, Fighter falls short of expectations. During a similar period, Pathaan garnered an impressive Rs 21 crore gross, nearly seven times more than Fighter's current earnings.

Fighter Advance Booking Update (National Chains)

With just two days left until the release, Fighter needs a rapid booking surge to at least be neck-to-neck with the 2023 blockbuster.

More About Fighter

Fighter boasts a star-studded cast, including Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Ashutosh Rana. Produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, the film is set for a theatrical release on January 25, 2024

