Neeraj Singh, one of the directors of the upcoming film based on the life of late gangster Vikas Dubey of Kanpur, says they were not given permission to shoot in the city. Titled Bikroo Kanpur Gangster, is co-directed by Singh and Shraddha Shrivastavm and stars actor Nimai Bali in the lead role. On International Women’s Day 2021, Web-Series on Delhi Cop Seema Dhaka Announced, Brave Officer Who Rescued 76 Missing Kids in 3 Months.

"We have shot the film in Agra and Mathura. We also went to Kanpur to shoot but did not get permission. They said it is controversial content, so won't allow. Conflicts could arise Kanpur being Vikas Dubey's place. That's the reason we decided to shoot elsewhere," Neeraj Singh informed. Animal: Ranbir Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra’s Gangster Drama To Release on Dussehra 2022.

"We have also got threats call from some unknown person, but I can't make out whether it was a joke or the gangster's goons. I can't say, but we did receive the calls. However, we could complete the shoot with our producers' help," he added. The biopic is slated to hit theatres on April 16.

