Actress Flora Saini recently appeared in the web film Darbaan, where she departed from her usual oomphy image to play a homemaker of a rich family. She says she is bored of being sensuous on screen, adding that she wants to prove her versatility. "It is always the script that chooses the actors. I am proud of the work I have done but I am trying to get out of the image I have. There are times when we do some work that resonates with people and people cannot see you doing anything else. Flora Saini Launches Her Own Interactive App to Connect with Fans

I am saying 'no' to many offers because most of the time when they want to cast an actress who looks 'sexy' on screen, they offer me the role. I have also done a film called 'Stree' in which I looked ugly, as I played a churail (witch). That says I want to do different work. But post the show 'Gandii Baat', I keep getting the same kind of roles," Flora told IANS. The actress is known for her steamy on-screen image in web series like "Gandii Baat", "XXX", and "Dupur Thakurpo", to name a few. Flora Saini Starrer Short Film ‘Chaddi’ Crosses 1 Million Views in Just 5 Days

"I take it as a compliment when people call me sexy but I am bored of looking sensual on screen! That way, I would say that 'Darbaan' is different and it came at the right time, and I treasure it!" she added. Flora has a strong fan following on social media platforms, especially Instagram. She mentioned her follower count often goes up or down depending on the picture she posts.

"When I put out a picture in a sari, I see the followers go down. Then I put out a picture in which I am looking sensual and I see the number of followers increases. This is crazy," shared Flora. Darbaan, directed by Bipin Nadkarni, features Sharib Hashmi, Sharad Kelkar, Rasika Dugal in picotal roles, and streams on Zee5.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 11, 2020 02:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).