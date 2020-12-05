Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has had a good year. Despite lockdown, he stood out with roles in the burgeoning OTT space. In 2020, the phenomenal actor has impressed as always with roles in the digitally-released films Raat Akeli Hai and Serious Men. Inspector Jatil Yadav in "Raat Akeli Hai" and Ayyan Mani in "Serious Men" have been two of the most memorable characters in the Indian OTT space, in a year when visual entertainment has been defined by digital content. Anwar Ka Ajab Kissa: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi Film Skips Theatrical Release and Premieres on Eros Now on November 20

The actor agrees this has been a special year. "This has been a special year owing to two completely contrasting characters that I portrayed -- of Jatil Tadav and Ayyan Mani. They represented distinct ideologies and mannerisms, which make them stand apart. I am thankful for all the love and appreciation from our audiences," he said.

"For an artiste, it's a never-ending journey to better himself in his craft. It is my good fortune to have secured multiple opportunities of working with inspiring people from the industry," the actor added.

