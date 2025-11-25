Kartik Aaryan says legendary actor Dharmendra has shown the world 'what it means to dream big'. ‘You Were Like a Father Figure to Me’: Shah Rukh Khan Pays Emotional Tribute to Dharmendra (View Post).

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor dropped a throwback photo of Dharmendra from one of his movies on the Stories section of his Instagram handle.

Kartik Aaryan Pays Tribute to Dharmendra

Dharmendra

Thanking the legendary star for giving the movie buffs some unforgettable memories, Kartik shared, "From a small village of Punjab to the silver screen, you have shown the world what it means to dream big. Your legacy will continue to inspire generations. Thank you Sir, for the unforgettable memories at the movies, (teary-eyed, folded hands and white heart emojis)."

Dharmendra was recently admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after reportedly complaining of breathlessness. After getting the necessary treatment, the actor was discharged from the hospital on November 12 and decided to continue his treatment and recovery at home. However, Dharmendra passed away on November 24.

For those who do not know, Dharmendra, who was born in 1935 in Punjab, made his primary appearance on the big screen back in the 1960s in the movie Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere.

Before his Bollywood debut, Dharmendra was discovered through a talent hunt competition. The Filmfare magazine, in association with Bimal Roy Productions, had organized a nationwide talent contest in search of fresh faces for Hindi cinema. Given his impeccable looks and natural charm, Dharmendra emerged as the winner of the competition, kickstarting his cinematic journey.

After his debut, Dharmendra made a name for himself in the mid-1960s with movies such as Ayee Milan Ki Bela, Phool Aur Patthar ,and Aaye Din Bahar Ke, to name just a few.

He shortly became one of the most celebrated actors in Bollywood with massive hits such as Phool Aur Patthar, Dharam Veer, and Seeta Aur Geeta. Amitabh Bachchan Mourns Dharmendra’s Passing, Pays Heartfelt Tribute to ‘Sholay’ Co-Star; Says ‘Another Valiant Giant Has Left Us’ (View Post).

He has managed to create a special place for himself in the hearts of cinephiles for his portrayal of the lovable Veeru in Sholay.

